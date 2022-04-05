In order to celebrate the birth of newborn child, a family in Pune's Shelgaon, Pune made a grand homecoming by bringing their daughter home in a chopper. Vishal Zarekar, the father of the newborn girl child said, "We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh."

Check tweet:

