A major tragedy was averted in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district when an attempt to derail a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train was foiled late last night. Unidentified miscreants had placed large cement and iron pipes on the railway tracks. Fortunately, the train driver spotted the obstruction in time and applied emergency brakes, preventing a potential disaster. He immediately alerted railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who reached the scene and cleared the track after an hour-long effort. Two suspects were taken into custody. The pipes were traced to a nearby orchard and reportedly stolen from a local tubewell. Locals allege the area is a hotspot for drug and alcohol abuse, and authorities have ignored repeated complaints. Lucknow Train Derailment: Engine of Train Derails at Aishbagh Junction in Uttar Pradesh Due to Fault in Engine's Wire, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Train Derailment Attempt Foiled in Shamli

दिल्ली–सहारनपुर ट्रैक पर शामली, यूपी में रेल पटरी पर करीब 12 फुट लंबा लोहे का खंभा रखा मिला। पटरियों पर छोटे–छोटे पत्थर भी रखे हुए थे। पायलट ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन रोकी। करीब 1 घंटे तक ट्रेन रुकी रही। साजिश या शरारत...जांच शुरू।@AnujTyagi8171 pic.twitter.com/Wa1l14h4uv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 1, 2025

