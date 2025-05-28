A train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today, May 28. According to the news agency ANI, the engine of a train derailed at Aishbagh Junction (ASH) in Lucknow. The derailment occurred allegedly due to a fault in the engine's wiring. Soon after the incident came to light, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway personnel reached the spot. The derailment affected train movement in Lucknow. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Noida Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro Train at Golf Course Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Train Derails in Lucknow

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Engine of a train derailed at Aishbagh Junction (ASH) in Lucknow allegedly due to fault in wire of the engine. RPF (Railway Protection Force) and Railway personnel present at the spot. Train movement affected. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2PIwf6q0ph — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

