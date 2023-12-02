The Madras High Court has recently directed the Union and State Governments to treat a Sri Lankan repatriate man and his family as Indian Citizens. The court also directed the Indian government to grant the Sri Lankan man and his family all reliefs announced by the Government of Tamil Nadu for Sri Lankan repatriates. Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench made the observation while hearing the plea of a man named T Ganesan, a Sri Lankan national, who came to India 33 years ago to seek confirmation of his Indian Citizenship by the authorities. Keeping RSS Leaders' Photos Not Terrorism, Says Madras High Court; Grants Bail to PFI Member in UAPA Case.

HC on Sri Lankan Repatriate

