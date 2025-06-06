Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and posed proudly at the newly inaugurated Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s tallest railway arch bridge—marking a monumental feat in Indian engineering. Located in Jammu and Kashmir, the bridge soars 359 metres above the Chenab River, surpassing even the Eiffel Tower in height. “It’s a feeling of immense pride,” Modi said, noting how the structure reflects India’s growing prowess in building futuristic infrastructure across challenging terrains. The Chenab Bridge is a critical part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and a symbol of national integration, connectivity, and ambition. Photos from the event show the Tricolour flying high against the Himalayan backdrop. Chenab Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Waves Tiranga (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Poses With National Flag

The Tricolour flies high over the Chenab Rail Bridge! It’s a feeling of immense pride that this bridge seamlessly blends ambition with execution, reflecting India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains. pic.twitter.com/PrqELwfO7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

