Today, June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the inauguration of the Chenab bridge. After inaugurating the Chenab bridge, PM Narendra Modi was seen waving the Tiranga on the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Earlier in the day, PM Modi walked to the viewpoint near the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab river and was briefed about the project, which is key in connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country by train. Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World’s Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Chenab Bridge

#WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also present.#KashmirOnTrack (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/Jv4d5tLOqW — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

PM Modi Waves Tiranga After Inaugurating Chenab Bridge

#WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Tiranga as he inaugurates Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge.#KashmirOnTrack (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/xfBnSRUQV5 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

