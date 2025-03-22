Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sparked controversy on Friday after threatening to “choke” a woman protester in Kharagpur. The incident occurred in ward No. 6, where Ghosh arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed road. A group of women confronted him, questioning his absence during his tenure as an MP. Angered by their remarks, Ghosh accused them of being Trinamool Congress supporters and responded aggressively, saying, “I have given the money for this; it is not your father’s money!” The argument escalated, with Ghosh further stating, “Don’t scream like that, I’ll choke you.” As tensions rose, BJP workers and security personnel intervened, while Kharagpur Town police arrived at the scene. Protesters later surrounded Ghosh’s car, with some striking the vehicle in anger. ECI Issues Show Cause Notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Over Remarks on CM Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut.

Dilip Ghosh Threatens Woman Protester During Road Inauguration in Kharagpur

It's unacceptable for a public figure like @DilipGhoshBJP to resort to hurling slangs and threats towards those who demand accountability. His behavior towards a woman who called out his absence is deplorable. We need leaders who can handle criticism with grace, not violence. pic.twitter.com/9Z0tK6KYUh — SATYABRATA CHATTERJEE (@Satyabratach) March 21, 2025

