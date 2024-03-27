Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, March 27, issued show cause notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, respectively. The notices come in response to their controversial statements, raising concerns over violations of the Model Code of Conduct. 'Someone Who Had Access..': Supriya Srinate Clarifies After Controversy Over Objectionable Comment on Kangana Ranaut.

Show Cause Notices by ECI

Election Commission of India issues show cause notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut respectively. pic.twitter.com/451FoJUP8I — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)