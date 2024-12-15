Tripura Chief Minister M Dr Manik Saha today, December 15, stopped his convoy to help an accident victim in Agartala. According to reports, Manik Saha stopped his convoy to help an injured person who was lying on the road after a road accident on Gokulnagar Road in Sepahijala District earlier today. A video of the incident showing Tripura CM helping the accident has also surfaced online. Tripura CM Manik Saha Lauds BSF’s Role in Border Security.

Manik Saha Helps Accident Victim in Agartala

#WATCH | Agartala: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha stopped his convo to help an injured person lying after a road accident on Gokulnagar Road in Sepahijala District, earlier today. (Source: Tripura CMO) pic.twitter.com/Sv5l9oP6UR — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

