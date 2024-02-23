A video going viral on social media shows a truck on fire in Assam. As per the news agency PTI, a blaze erupted in the truck loaded with coal in Assam's Gossaigaon today. The 26-second video clip shows the truck loaded with coal being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. Morigaon Fire: Properties Worth Several Crores Destroyed After Massive Blaze Erupts in a Godown in Assam; None Hurt (Watch Video).

Truck on Fire in Assam

VIDEO | A fire broke out on a truck loaded with coal in Assam's Gossaigaon earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/gc4zJl30Ec — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)