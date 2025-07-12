In a shocking incident from Bulandshahr, BJP’s SC Morcha district minister Rahul Balmiki was caught in a compromising position with a married woman inside a car at a cremation ground in Kailawan village. Locals found the suspicious vehicle, and upon confronting them, discovered Balmiki partially undressed. A video shows him pleading, saying “Bhai, tumhare paer padta hoon,” while touching villagers’ feet, as the woman hides her face. The clip has gone viral, sparking public outrage. Despite clear visuals, no police action has been taken yet. Balmiki, once seen as a rising party face, is reportedly in hiding as BJP remains silent on the controversy. 'Delivery Date Batao, Uthwa Lenge': Sidhi BJP MP Rajesh Mishra's Remarks on Road Construction Demand From Pregnant YouTuber Leela Sahu Sparks Row (Watch Videos).

BJP Leader Caught With Married Woman

यूपी के बुलंदशहर में श्मशान घाट में कार के अंदर एक नेता रंगरेलियां मनाते धरे गये लोगों ने जब वीडियो बनानी शुरू की तो महिला दुपट्टे से अपना चेहरा छिपाती दिखी और नेता जी पैर पकड़कर माफी मांगने की रट लगाते रहे pic.twitter.com/MydeCv5M5R — Amit kumar Raghav ब्यूरो चीफ (@RaghavAmit49177) July 12, 2025

