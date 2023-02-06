Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has rocked central Turkey, according to USGS. This is the third earthquake in Turkey after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours. More than 1500 have lost their lives as buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks continued to rattle the region. Earthquake in Turkey: Second Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.5 On Richter Scale Hits Turkey.

Third Earthquake in Turkey:

#TurkeyEarthquake | Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkey, says USGS This is the Third earthquake in #Turkey after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/YZyEiB4qC3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)