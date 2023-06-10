In a recent incident that has caused a stir online, Shoaib Jamai, a self-proclaimed Islamist scholar and frequent participant in prime-time TV news debates, was allegedly abused and physically assaulted during a live broadcast. Subuhi Khan, a fellow panelist, who engaged in a heated confrontation with Jamai, ultimately forced him to leave the show abruptly. The incident was captured on video and soon went viral on social media. Delhi Metro Women Fight Viral Video: Female Commuters Hurl Abuses at Each Other, One Throws Water on Another During Heated Argument.

TV Debate Fight Viral Video:

Now that's what I call real Desi Dhulai Well done @SubuhiKhan01 🔥 Shoaib Jamai ko Dho Daala 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SxFTvCb83b — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 9, 2023

