The two women guards who danced inside the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh were suspended after their video went viral on social media. In the viral video, the two security personnel dressed in black could be seen dancing to 'pyar pyar karte karte' and 'jeene ke bahane lakhon'. Taking photographs is strictly prohibited inside temple premises. The act of the security personnel now has triggered a row. Video: Woman Performs on ‘Kanta Laga’ Song at Ramlila Event in UP’s Sambhal, Police Take Action Against Organisers.

Women Security Guards Suspended for Dancing Inside Mahakal Temple:

