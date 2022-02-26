Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke to Narendra Modi on Saturday in regard to the situation unfolding in Kyiv. He was informed of the dispute over Ukraine's response to Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They are insidiously firing on residential buildings. Zelenskyy seeks for his support in the UN Security Council.

Check Tweet:

