A shocking incident occurred at the Union Bank of India in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman attempted to withdraw INR 5 lakh from her account. For security reasons, her son accompanied her to the bank. The cashier objected to the son being present and refused to process the withdrawal. The situation escalated when the son recorded a video of the cashier’s refusal. In response, the cashier attempted to snatch the phone and threatened the son. The altercation was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked outrage, with many criticizing the cashier’s behavior. Authorities are investigating the matter, and the bank has yet to release an official statement. Rampur Shocker: Wedding Called Off After Groom Slaps Bride on Stage in Uttar Pradesh Over Dowry Demand; 6 Injured As Incident Triggers Violent Brawl.

Union Bank of India Cashier Attacks, Threatens Woman Account Holder’s Son in Rampur

बैंक में 5 लाख रुपए निकालने एक महिला आई। सिक्योरिटी के लिहाज से बेटा भी साथ आया। कैशियर को इस पर आपत्ति हुई। कैशियर ने पैसा देने से मना कर दिया। बेटे ने अभद्रता की Video बनाई तो मोबाइल छीनने की कोशिश हुई। मामला रामपुर, यूपी में यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का है। pic.twitter.com/x7oODpuGPj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 4, 2025

