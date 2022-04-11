Union minister Anupriya Patel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. She was from Varanasi. Expressing grief over the demise of Patel, Anupriya called for an impartial probe into the mysterious circumstances in which the player was found dead. She also assured all help to the bereaved family.

