The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra extended birthday wishes to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahima Kumari Mewar on Tuesday, July 22, sharing a video of the celebration on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Mahima Kumari Mewar can be seen awestruck as the BJP's Anupriya Patel, TMC's June Malliah, and Mahua Moitra can be seen and heard singing the birthday song. Meanwhile, the Monsoon session of the parliament is currently underway, and both houses were adjourned for the day on July 22 to meet at 11 am on July 23. Mallikarjun Kharge Birthday 2025: Congress President Celebrates Birthday With Rahul Gandhi, Other Party Leaders; Priyanka Gandhi Bakes Sugar-Free Date Cake (Watch Video).

Mahua Moitra Wishes BJP MP Mahima Kumari Mewar on Her Birthday

