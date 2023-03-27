Three children have been killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities. The incident took place on Monday morning at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the reports, the suspect is also dead. US Shooting: Four Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Tennessee.

US Shooting:

United States | Three children were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning; suspect dead, Reuters reported citing local officials — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)