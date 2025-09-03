A shocking incident in Unnao’s Dahi police station area has sparked outrage after a video showed a man brutally killing a stray dog. The episode occurred on Friday night in Bashiratganj, where an 8-year-old boy was bitten on the stomach by a dog while playing. His father, Virendra, rushed to rescue him but was also bitten on the hand. Enraged, he beat the animal mercilessly and even pulled its jaw apart with his hands. Bystanders recorded the act, and the video quickly went viral. Hanumant Jeev Ashray workers later took the injured dog for treatment, but it succumbed to injuries. Following a complaint by activist Aniket, police filed a case of animal cruelty against Virendra. Dahi police confirmed an investigation is underway. Animal Cruelty in Kanpur: Stray Dogs Tied, Beaten and Stuffed in Sacks in UP’s Jajmau; Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Unnao (Disturbing Visuals)

उन्नाव से हौरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है. जहां 8 साल के बच्चे को कुत्ते ने दौड़ाया और उसे काट लिया. उसके बाद गुस्साए पिता ने कुत्ते को पहले जमकर पीटा फिर कुत्ते का जबड़ा फाड़कर उसे मार डाला. कुत्ते का जबड़ा चीरते और दर्द से कराहते वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है.… pic.twitter.com/zTZQhKVk0P — ABP News (@ABPNews) September 2, 2025

Police Launch Probe

प्रकरण के संदर्भ में थाना दही पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) September 2, 2025

