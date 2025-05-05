A massive fire broke out on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Monday, May 5, following a collision between vehicles. The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Hasanganj Kotwali, was triggered when a car caught fire moments after its driver jumped out to save his life. Dramatic video of the blaze quickly went viral on social media, showing flames engulfing the vehicle and thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. Uttar Pradesh Fire: 5 Vehicles Gutted in Blaze at Ghaziabad Car Showroom, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Several Vehicles Go Up in Flames After Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

