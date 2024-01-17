A truck transporting fireworks from Tamil Nadu to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh caught fire late Tuesday night, according to officials. The incident occurred in Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao, where the truck was engulfed in flames, causing fireworks to shoot out and light up the sky. Locals captured the dramatic scene on video. The truck remained ablaze for over three hours before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries. Noida: Man Bursts Firecrackers On Moving Car’s Roof, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Truck Catches Fire

