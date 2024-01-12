A video showing firecrackers being set off from the roof of a moving car in Noida’s Sector 2 has gone viral on social media. The footage features a black Scorpio driving down the road while simultaneously igniting fireworks from its roof, creating a spectacle that has caught the attention of netizens. After the video of the incident went viral, noida police registered a case and investigation is underway in this regard. Gurugram: Miscreants Seen Bursting Firecrackers on Moving Car's Roof, Video of Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral.

Fireworks Ignited from Moving Car in Noida

https://t.co/tZJgBd4HKA — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 12, 2024

