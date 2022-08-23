The Haryana BJP leader cum actress Sonali Phogat's sudden demise in Goa has left people in shock. In a recent report, the Police stated this falls under 'Unnatural death' and thus case has been registered over the late BJP leader's passing away. 'Unnatural death case registered after BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies in Goa', said SP Jivba Dalvi.

