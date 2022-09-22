In an unfortunate incident, three children died due after a wall collapsed in the Ghatiya Azmat Ali area of Etawah. According to reports, their mother also got injured and is being treated at the hospital. SDM Etawah Sadar said that compensation will be given soon. "A total of 7 children have died due to wall collapse in Etawah, 4 in Chandrapura village & 3 here," he added. Uttar Pradesh: 4 of a Family Die After Wall Collapse in Etawah Due to Heavy Rainfall, 2 Injured; CM Assures Ex-Gratia.

7 Children Died Due to Wall Collapse in Etawah

UP | 3 children died due to a wall collapse in Ghatiya Azmat Ali area of Etawah. Their mother also got injured & is being treated. Compensation will be given soon. A total of 7 children have died due to wall collapse in Etawah, 4 in Chandrapura village & 3 here: SDM Etawah Sadar pic.twitter.com/hngze0ZhyE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)