In a shocking incident, UP police recovered the dead bodies of SP leader Rakesh Kumar Gupta, his wife & their mother from different rooms of a house in Satra village of Badaun, ANI reported. "It seems that they were shot dead. During interrogation it was found that there was enmity between family members," SSP Budaun OP Singh was quoted as saying. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Samajwadi Party Founder Passes Away at 82.

UP | Bodies of SP leader Rakesh Kumar Gupta, his wife & their mother were found in different rooms of a house in Satra village of Badaun. It seems that they were shot dead. During interrogation it was found that there was enmity between family members: OP Singh, SSP Budaun(31.10) pic.twitter.com/qpyTSmvJXu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2022

