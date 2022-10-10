Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82 on Monday morning in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. SP founder had been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

