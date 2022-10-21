The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has cancelled the leaves of bus drivers and conductors to ensure the continuation of bus services during the festive season. The department will arrange for extra bus trips between October 22 and October 31. Meanwhile, the staff that will be on duty will be given a maximum of Rs 4000 cash as a token of appreciation. However, for this they'll have to cover a fixed distance, news agency ANI reported. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Special 1-Hour Session of NSE, BSE on October 24; Check Time and Other Details Here.

UPSRTC Cancels Leaves of Staff:

UP | Leaves of bus drivers & conductors between 22-31 Oct cancelled to ensure the continuation of bus services during festive season. The staff that will be on duty will be given a maximum of Rs 4000 cash as a token of appreciation; for this they'll have to cover a fixed distance — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022

