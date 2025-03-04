An MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly sparked controversy after reportedly spitting Gutkha on the carpet, causing damage. Speaker Satish Mahana expressed strong disapproval of the uncivilised behaviour, stating that the MLA responsible should meet with him and cover the cost of replacing the carpet. In the video, the Speaker Mahana was seen directing maintenance staff to clean the stained carpet, emphasising that such actions were disgraceful and violated the sanctity of the Assembly, which belongs to the people, not to any individual. Speaker Mahana further clarified that he knew the identity of the MLA responsible, having reviewed CCTV footage of the incident. He insisted that the legislator immediately come forward to meet him and pay for the carpet’s replacement. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed As Truck Carrying Wood Overturns in Ditch Near Faizpur.

UP MLA Spits Inside Assembly; Speaker Satish Mahana Gets It Cleaned

UP विधानसभा के सदन में एक माननीय विधायक जी ने गुटखा खाकर वहीं थूक दिया. विधानसभा अध्यक्ष सतीश महाना ने इस पर सख्ती दिखाते हुए कहा:“मैने CCTV में उन्हें देखा है और मैं उन्हें अपमानित नहीं करना चाहता लेकिन वो आकर मुझसे मिल लें, कार्पेट का खर्चा माननीय सदस्य से ही वसूला जाएगा”.#UP pic.twitter.com/Ui09qgfOVS — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) March 4, 2025

