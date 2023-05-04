Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote today in wake of urban local body polls in Gorakhpur. In 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of voting to elect municipal body chiefs is taking place on Thursday. 37 districts, made up of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations, will vote today. Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes To Begin at 10 AM Today, Tight Contest Likely Between Congress and BJP.

CM Yogi Casts His Vote For Civic Polls

#WATCH | UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote pic.twitter.com/AGbLVj2wVs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2023

