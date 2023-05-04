The Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 will be declared today. Counting of votes shall begin from 10 am onwards. Polling in 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation or SMC was held on May 2. Of the 93,920 voters, more than 59 percent exercised their franchise. The main contest is between the Congress, which is currently ruling Himachal Pradesh, and the BJP, which ruled the civic body for the last five years. In the 2017 elections, the BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years, winning 17 wards. The Congress won 12 wards, the CPI(M) one and Independents four. Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Polling Begins for SMC Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Results on May 4 (See Pics).

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023:

Elections in Shimla Municipal Corporation on May 2, results on May 4. pic.twitter.com/WUUfOuDoqT — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) April 3, 2023

