Chain snatchers continue to prowl across Uttar Pradesh with repeated instances of them targeting women, even those standing inside their houses. In one such instance, a miscreant snatched a chain from the neck of a woman as she was out watering her plants in Agra. In the video, a man can be seen entering the premises of the house. Next, the woman and the man can be seen getting into an argument. Moments later, the man attacks the woman and flees with her chain. The video of the incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media. UP Shocker: Two Stop Woman on Road, Flee with Gold Chain in Kanpur; Chain-Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Miscreant Snatches Chain From Woman’s Neck:

