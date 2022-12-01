In a shocking incident, two miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Kanpur and was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, two bike-borne men intercept a scooter-riding woman. It appears as if they stopped to take a u-turn in the alley. The pillion rider gets off the bike and snatches the chain from the neck of the distracted woman. The two later flee on the bike as a woman tries to chase them. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Chain Snatched in Broad Daylight in Bikaner (Watch Video).

Chain-Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV:

