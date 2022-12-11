A bizarre incident has come to light from UP's Greater Noida where some miscreants rammed a speeding car into a metal gate, breaking it in the process. The incident took place in Delta Two Sector at around 4 am on Sunday. The video was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. Taking cognizance of the video, UP police have directed the Surajpur police station to take necessary actions. UP: Meerut Girl Fights Off Chain Snatchers Bravely, Pulls Down Two Bike-Borne Miscreants (Watch Video).

Miscreants Ram Speeding Car Into Metal Gate:

उक्त सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी सूरजपुर को आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 11, 2022

Probe Ordered:

