Two men were beaten up by some miscreants when they protested against the molestation of their sister in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The incident of the video was recorded on camera. According to the reports, the sibling trio was going to the hospital to get treatment for the brother who had fractured his leg. While walking on the road in Kannauj, some youths surrounded them and started harassing the girl. When they objected to this, the attackers attacked the brothers. Uttar Pradesh Double Murder Video: Armed Assailants Shoot Two Men To Death in Meerut, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera.

UP Crime Caught on Camera:

