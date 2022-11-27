A relationship between a teacher and the students is a sacred one, built on trust and respect. But the incident coming to the fore from Uttar Pradesh has tarnished this beautiful bond. Three students of a Meerut school have been booked for allegedly harassing a female teacher, recording her video, and sharing it on social media. In the video, the students can be heard passing inappropriate comments about the female teacher. A formal complaint has been lodged against the accused students- Atash, Kaif, Shagufa, and Aman, and they are being interrogated by the police. UP Shocker: Video of Female Professor Recorded With Mobile Hidden in Washroom of KGK College in Moradabad, FIR Registered Against Accused Peon.

Breaking News: In UP's Meerut, inside the school, 3 student Atash, Kaif, Aman molested & said "I Love U" to the female teacher & made its video viral on social media. Shagufa a female accused also involved FIR filled under sec for obscene comments, threat to murder & IT act + pic.twitter.com/jb0pEcajAE — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 27, 2022

Shagufta Parveen A Teacher in Meerut Uttar Pradesh registered an FIR against her students Aman, Kaif, Atash & Shagufa for passing sleezy comments on her. They recorded her video without permission & shared it online pic.twitter.com/OdMcckFNXe — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 27, 2022

