The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in the connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in the Jubilee Hills areas. "One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding," S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills said.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE Hyderabad minor girl rape | Police arrests fourth accused in the matter. One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding: S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)