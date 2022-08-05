A civilian succumbed to his injuries that he sustained during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday. The civilian was identified as Manzoor Lone of Redwani area in Kulgam. A jawan, who also suffered injuries in the encounter, is undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. Kiran Singh is jawan of the Indian Army's 1RR. Police said a search operation initiated earlier had concluded.

Check Tweet:

UPDATE | Injured civilian, Manzoor Lone of Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR is hospitalized at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded: J&K police — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

