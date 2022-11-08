A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka has set aside an order of a designated economic court that ordered blocking of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter handles. The order is subject to the Congress party removing the offending content before noon on Wednesday. The HC ordered the party to provide screenshots of the Twitter handle and the other social media accounts before the contentious material was removed. Twitter Told to Block Handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra Over Copyright Issues by Bengaluru Court; Party Says ‘Pursuing All Legal Remedies At Our Disposal’

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Karnataka HC stays the lower court order of blocking Twitter accounts of Congress & Bharat Jodo Yatra with conditions to remove posts. Congress has to provide screenshots of the posts that infringe respondent's copyright. https://t.co/Gy0tqhhysY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)