3 people, including 2 Indian nationals and 1 Pakistani were killed in fuel tanker blast caused due to suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Meanwhile, six others were wounded with injuries ranging from light to medium, the report said. Police said an investigation was underway.

#UPDATE: Three people - One Pakistani and two Indian nationals - were killed, and six others were wounded with injuries ranging from light to medium, according to WAM, reports Dubai's Al-Arabiya English. — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

