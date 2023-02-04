A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a policeman reportedly manhandled and slapped a woman during a raid. It was also reported that the police official also tore the woman’s clothes and pulled her hair. The police officials can be seen getting agitated as they threaten the woman and other family members. After the video went viral, Additional Commissioner Vikas Kumar has suspended the accused cop. The cop who was also accused the women of assaulting the police. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Viral Video: Bike Catches Fire as Cop Stops Speeding Biker by Pulling Out in Front of Them.

Cop Assaults Woman in Agra:

आरोपी उप निरीक्षक को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किया गया है, एवं जांच सक्षम अधिकारी द्वारा की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 3, 2023

