In a disturbing incident captured on camera, a policeman in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was seen vandalising a stranded auto by breaking its glass with a stick. The video, now viral on social media, shows the officer hitting the vehicle in frustration before leaving the scene on his bike. Prayagraj Police responded promptly, stating that the matter is under investigation and necessary actions will be taken. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Thrashed by Mob After Boy Gets Mowed Down by Speeding Bus in Mahoba, Police React After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Vandalises Auto

UP Police Responds

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)