In a disturbing incident captured on camera, a policeman in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was seen vandalising a stranded auto by breaking its glass with a stick. The video, now viral on social media, shows the officer hitting the vehicle in frustration before leaving the scene on his bike. Prayagraj Police responded promptly, stating that the matter is under investigation and necessary actions will be taken. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Thrashed by Mob After Boy Gets Mowed Down by Speeding Bus in Mahoba, Police React After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Vandalises Auto

आख़िर इन पुलिस वालों का सारा ज़ोर ग़रीबों पर ही क्यों चलता है. देखिए कैसे ऑटो का शीशा डंडा मारकर इस वर्दीधारी ने तोड़ दिया. सड़क पर यूं ही कोई कार खड़ी होती तो यह पुलिस वाला ऐसा कर पाता? मामला यूपी के प्रयागराज का बताया जा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/FHMG1G5OcR — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 15, 2024

#UttarPradesh #Prayagraj This #viralvideo has come from Nurullah Road. Probably in the morning the vehicle was standing in the middle of the road due to it breaking down. This officer of @Uppolice is seen breaking the glass of the vehicle by hitting it with a stick, pic.twitter.com/UozgFloAIB — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 15, 2024

UP Police Responds

सम्बन्धित को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — DCP CITY PRAYAGRAJ (@DCPCityPrj) March 15, 2024

