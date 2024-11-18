A video of a CSC health worker allegedly hurling abuses and misbehaving with a patient in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur has surfaced on social media. The video, recorded by a patient himself, shows a "drunk" health worker allegedly hurling abuses at the patient. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the matter escalated, the CMO took strict action against the health worker and ordered the suspension of services. Ballia Horror: 2 Minor Boys Gang-Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Uttar Pradesh, Apprehended.

‘Drunk’ CSC Health Worker Hurls Abuses at Patient

