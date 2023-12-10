A massive fire broke out at a factory in Uttar Pradesh today, December 10. According to the news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a chemical factory in an industrial area under Niwari police station limits in Ghaziabad. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 54-second video clip shows firefighters trying to douse the blaze. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Slums Near Kanawani Village, Three Fire Tenders Engage in Operation.

Chemical Factory Catches Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Ghaziabad industrial area under Niwari police station limits in Ghaziabad More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/y0V8n1eyWM — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

