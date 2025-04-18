Chaos erupted at Ghaziabad railway station on Friday, April 18, after members of the Hindu Raksha Dal defaced a painting they believed depicted Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Shouting slogans like "Jai Shri Ram," the protesters condemned the portrayal of what they called a "Muslim invader" on public property. However, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pushpesh Raman Tripathi later clarified that the artwork was actually of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal ruler and a key figure in the 1857 rebellion. Tripathi condemned the vandalism, stating that damaging public property is unacceptable and that appropriate action will be taken. Aurangzeb Grave Dispute: NIA Team Visits Mughal Emperor’s Tomb in Maharashtra’s Khultabad, Keeps Eye on Suspicious Movements.

Chaos in Ghaziabad as Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Deface Painting of 'Aurangzeb'

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal blackened a painting at the Ghaziabad Railway Station. DRM of Delhi Division, Northern Railway, Pushpesh Raman Tripathi says, "It (the painting) was not of Aurangzeb, it was of Bahadur Shah Zafar...It is not… pic.twitter.com/A0uOmaPFMw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)