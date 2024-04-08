A man lost Rs six lakh in online betting in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. So what does he do? He staged his own abduction in an attempt to cover his losses. However, the man's schemes were foiled by police, who, after being approached by his father, tracked him down and arrested him, along with his two friends—Akhilesh Joshi and Balwan Lodhi. Meanwhile, the man was identified as Manoj Patel. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Ballia, Raped for Over Three Months, Accused Arrested.

UP : जिला ललितपुर में मनोज पटेल ऑनलाइन सट्टे में 6 लाख रुपए हार गया। फैमिली से पैसे पाने के लिए इसने खुद के किडनैप का ड्रामा रचा। दोस्तों से हाथ–पैर बंधवाकर फोटो खिंचाई और फैमिली को भेजकर फिरौती मांग ली। पुलिस ने लोकेशन ट्रेस कर मनोज पटेल, दोस्त अखिलेश जोशी, बलवान लोधी को पकड़ा। pic.twitter.com/LDf07OSzsO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024

