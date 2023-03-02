A shocking video surfaced on the internet from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a man was seen beating a woman brutally over a trivial dispute. However, the exact reason for the fight is not known yet, but the video is going viral on all social media platforms. In the video, the man can be seen grabbing the lady in a very inappropriate manner and pushing her to the ground. As the clip moves further, it shows him punching the victim, hitting her with his legs and doing every possible activity to hurt her. The woman later registered a complaint against the culprits. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car’s Bonnet in Greater Noida, Police Seize Vehicle After Video Goes Viral.

