A phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was received by Manoj Kumar, an Ayodhya resident at 10 am on Thursday. Kumar alerted the police about the call received on his mobile phone. As soon as the information was received, police swung into action and ramped up the security of the Ram Mandir complex. According to the UP police, the caller made threat call from Delhi. Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Unknown Caller Threatens to Blow Up Dhirubhai Ambani International School; Case Registered.

Ram Janmabhoomi Bomb Threat:

Uttar Pradesh | Manoj Kumar who is residing at Ram Lalla sadan in Ayodhya got a call on his phone at around 5am today where a person from Delhi said that by 10am there'll be a blast at Ram Janmabhoomi. Teams formed to arrest the person: SP Madhuban Singh pic.twitter.com/laprQH9do7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)