A shocking video has come to light from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh where a media journalist and his daughter were assaulted and an attempt was made to kidnap them. According to reports, some miscreants came in a car, beat up the media journalist and tried to kidnap the media journalist by forcefully pushing him in the car. However, when a crowd started gathering at the spot, the miscreants started running away. Two of the miscreants were caught by the mob while other miscreants managed to escape. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Delhi: Man Beats Up Woman, Forcefully Pushes Her Into Car in Mangolpuri, Police Launch Probe After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Crime:

थाना प्रभारी कोतवाली द्वारा अवगत कराया गया उपरोक्त प्रकरण में थाना स्थानीय पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है,विवेचना प्रचलित है। गुण दोष के आधार पर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) March 19, 2023

