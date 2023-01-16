A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where a pet dog saved the day by scaring away thieves who were trying to break into a house. According to reports, the incident transpired on Sunday evening. The pet dog living at a businessman's house prevented the theft by barking at the robbers who tried to enter the house with pistols. Reports said that a woman knocked at the house of a former union official and businessman, Vijay Veer Rastogi and tried to keep his daughter-in-law, Akanksha, engaged. The intruders were trying to break into their house while keeping Akanksha engaged. As soon as all three tried to forcefully enter the house, Akanksha screamed and their pet dog named Jimmy started barking loudly. This scared the thieves and they fled the spot. Chandigarh Hit-And-Run Case: Dog Lover Hit by Speeding Car While Feeding Stray Dogs; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Strictest Punishment After Horrifying Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

थाना सिविल लाईन पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)